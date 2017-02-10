Alex DeBrincat, John Hayden survive last round of camp cuts

Alex DeBrincat and John Hayden forced Joel Quenneville’s hand.

The two young wingers appear to have earned opening-night roster spots with the Blackhawks after their terrific preseasons, with the Hawks putting veterans Jordin Tootoo and Tomas Jurco on waivers, while sending Vinnie Hinostroza to Rockford of the American Hockey League.

DeBrincat will be the first player to jump straight from juniors to the Hawks’ opening-night since Brandon Saad in 2011, though Saad lasted just two games. Veterans Tommy WIngels and Lance Bouma were on the ice for Monday’s practice, indicating they have made the team, too. Gustav Forsling was not on the ice, but was not officially demoted, either. His status remains unclear.

The Hawks gave up a third-round pick to acquire Jurco last season, then protected him from the expansion draft and re-signed him to a one-year, $800,000 contract. But he struggled in camp just as he struggled in the spring. Tootoo played 50 games for the Hawks last season and was a valued member of the dressing room despite posting just two goals and an assist. Asked recently if he’d be willing to go to Rockford if waived, Tootoo was non-committal.

Alex DeBrincat (left) is congratulated by Nick Schmaltz after scoring a a goal in a preseason game against Detroit on Sept. 21. (Getty Images)

“To me, it’s one day at a time,” he said. “You can’t overthink this as a player. You’ve just got to go out and do your job. And ultimately it’s not my decision. It’s part of being a hockey player, the unknowns. For me, it’s exciting this time of year, when you’ve got a bunch of guys fighting for spots. It’s fun.”

The Hawks also put goaltender J-F Berube on waivers, meaning Anton Forsberg — as expected — is Corey Crawford’s new backup.