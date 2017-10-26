Alex DeBrincat moves to top line as Blackhawks shake up lineup

Believe it or not, Joel Quenneville wants to have consistent lines all season as much as anybody. But his team has scored two or fewer goals in five of its last six games, so the line changes that came at Thursday’s practice were as inevitable as they were necessary.

“We’re just looking for some change, some excitement,” Quenneville said.

Alex DeBrincat joined Brandon Saad and Jonathan Toews on the top line, while Richard Panik moved down to join Nick Schmaltz and Patrick Kane. John Hayden moved up to the third line, and Ryan Hartman dropped down to the fourth line. Quenneville said the Hawks’ inability to generate much offense during 5-on-5 play was the impetus behind the changes.

Kane, who was spoiled by having the same two linemates for the last two seasons, welcomed the shakeup.

“Sometimes you go along, and things can get a little bit dry,” Kane said. “You make a change, it energizes you a little bit, you get some excitement, something new, a fresh look. That’s kind of what we’re hoping for here.”

DeBrincat, meanwhile, has just one goal through 10 games. Quenneville has been very pleased with his play, but for a guy who scored 167 goals over the past three seasons in juniors, it’s been an adjustment.

“I still want to score and contribute every game,” he said. “But it’s not like juniors where you can take over a game and score a few each night. So it is a little bit different, but I’m still adjusting to it.”

Quenneville also shook up his defensive pairings, breaking up Duncan Keith and Brent Seabrook. Jan Rutta, arguably the Hawks’ most impressive defenseman through the first 10 games, was alongside Keith on the top unit. Seabrook was with Gustav Forsling, and Michal Kempny — a healthy scratch the last three games — skated with Connor Murphy.

