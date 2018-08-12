Alex Rodriguez and Joe Maddon make nice after A-Rod’s comments about Yu Darvish

It appears the discord between Cubs manager Joe Maddon and ESPN TV analyst Alex Rodriguez has been laid to rest.

The two met prior to the Cubs’ game against the Nationals on Sunday night at Wrigley Field and discussed a verbal dust-up that centered around Rodriguez suggesting on a broadcast two weeks ago that there was a lack of support in the clubhouse for Yu Darvish while the pitcher recovers from an arm injury.

Maddon fired back at Rodriguez a couple of days later during a radio interview on WSCR-AM 670, calling Rodriguez’s comments “contrived” and “irresponsible.”

On Sunday, Maddon and Rodriguez cleared the air with both saying it was a productive discussion and the manager went as far as to suggest a friendship could develop between the two.

Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon reacts as he watches his team during the third inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) ORG XMIT: OTKNH105

“Alex and I had a really nice discussion—I felt good about it,” Maddon said. “Hopefully, he felt equally the same. We talked openly about it and under those circumstances, for me, it’s normally one of those things that you speak in a candid manner to one another and you move on from there. I really believe through that conversation we have a chance to become pretty good friends.”

For his part, Rodriguez said it was a “very positive conversation. What’s great about this is that we all have the same interest, to grow the game (and) to highlight stories as objectively as we can. I thought it was a very positive conversation.”

Rodriguez was then asked if he would change anything about the situation.

“No,” he said. “My job is to say it fairly and objectively and I have over 25 years in the game and I’m going to call it as I seem them. We don’t always have to agree on everything but I do have a lot of respect for Joe and obviously the Cubs organization and I have for a long time and that hasn’t changed.”

Maddon made it clear that he will always defend his group.

“My job, I believe, is to protect my brood, quite frankly,” Maddon said. “It’s no different than being a parent.”

MR. 1,000

A day after collecting his 1,000th career hit during the Cubs’ 9-4 loss to the Nationals, Anthony Rizzo took early batting practice at Wrigley Field on Sunday, first hitting off a tee and then a pitcher.

“I’ve been fortunate to pretty much stay healthy my entire career so far,” Rizzo said of reaching 1,000. “Obviously, it’s a nice milestone.”

Rizzo remembered his first hit, which came as a 21-year-old with the Padres.

“Left-center, Livan Hernandez, a triple, 10-15 pounds lighter, a couple of years younger,” Rizzo said with a smile. “It’s not easy to get a hit in this game ever so to be able to do that is very special.”

TALK IT OUT

The Cubs pitching staff has plenty of new faces with the recent additions of Jesse Chavez, Jorge De La Rosa and Cole Hamels. That means catcher Willson Contreras has had to quickly develop a rapport with the veteran hurlers.

“It’s not too hard,” Contreras said of finding common ground. “They have a lot of experience, they know what to do. We just have to stay in communication like we’ve been doing the last couple of weeks. My communication has been really good. They’re open to try ideas and they listen to me to what I have to say. Communication is really important in this game, especially in these last two months.”

MINOR MOVE

Reliever Anthony Bass (right mid-thoracic sprain) was activated off the 10-day disabled list and out-righted to Class-AAA Iowa. The Cubs’ 40-man roster now stands at 39.