Alex Rodriguez, Matt Vasgersian join Jessica Mendoza for ‘Sunday Night Baseball’

Alex Rodriguez will now serve as an analyst for ESPN's "Sunday Night Baseball." | Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball” crew will have a new look this season.

Alex Rodriguez will join play-by-play announcer Matt Vasgersian and analyst Jessica Mendoza in the broadcast booth this year for “Sunday Night Baseball,” ESPN announced Tuesday.

The team’s official debut will be on Opening Day on March 29 when they call the Dodgers-Giants game on ESPN.

Mendoza said she’s looking forward to working with Rodriguez and Vasgersian this season.

“Matt has been a friend for a long time and someone whose work I’ve long admired,” Mendoza said in a statement. “Alex’s achievements as a player speak for themselves, and I’ve been greatly impressed by the passion and dedication he has put into his broadcasting career. We’re going to have a lot of fun.”

The new gig is a unique talent-sharing arrangement that will not effect Rodriquez’s and Vasgersian’s previous broadcast jobs. Rodriguez will still be a Fox Sports studio analyst during the MLB Postseason, while Vasgersian will continue his role as an anchor and announcer for MLB Network.

Rodriguez is also set to appear in a few upcoming ESPN specials, but details of those have yet to be released.