Alex Rodriguez is single-handedly bringing back the turtleneck

This isn’t the first time A-Rod has laid down a fashion statement.

Appearing on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” Alex Rodriguez sent the internet into a tizzy Tuesday when he rocked a chunky gray turtleneck.

People seemed more concerned about Rodriguez’s attire than the announcement earlier in the day that A-Rod would join join play-by-play announcer Matt Vasgersian and analyst Jessica Mendoza in the broadcast booth this year for ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball.”

Here’s how social media reacted:

A-Rod on Jimmy Fallon… he's the least cool person of all time. His monochromatic grey turtleneck is a microcosm of who he is as a person — Brian Roy (@BRoy936) January 24, 2018

In a piece for Esquire UK in 2015, Sam Parker wrote of the turtleneck (also known as a roll-neck by Brits):

In the course of my sartorial life I have worn band t-shirts with swear words emblazoned on the back, jeans so ripped they revealed half my shin and–once–an England football shirt while in deepest Scotland. But nothing, it seems, as offensive as an inexpensive, burgundy, wool roll-neck.

But that hasn’t stopped Rodriguez from making it a favorite in his closet.

A-Rod tries on a $2,100 turtleneck and more star snaps https://t.co/s2pHmu1B6v pic.twitter.com/rUxoQKuXlc — Page Six (@PageSix) December 29, 2017

everyone please enjoy these pictures of Alex Rodriguez wearing a turtleneck. you're welcome. pic.twitter.com/02jMctJyix — kt! (@ktmob_) October 3, 2017

A-Rod must be taking his cues from the designer Halston, who once said about turtlenecks: “[They] move with the body, and they’re flattering too, because they accentuate the face and elongate the figure.”