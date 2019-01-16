Alinea owner invites Clemson football team to ‘an actual celebration dinner’

Nick Kokonas, one of the owners of acclaimed restaurant team The Alinea Group, saw what Donald Trump treated the Clemson football team to as part of its visit to the White House after winning the national championship.

Unsurprisingly, he thinks he can do better – so he personally invited the Tigers to come to Chicago to experience “an actual celebration dinner,” instead of a smorgasbord of fast food.

I could care less about college football. But I'm personally inviting the Clemson Tigers team and coaches to Chicago to experience what an actual celebration dinner should be. I'm not joking. Someone let them know what The Alinea Group does. It'll be worth it@ClemsonTigers — nick kokonas (@nickkokonas) January 16, 2019

The Tigers visited the White House earlier this week to celebrate beating Alabama in the national championship game, but the bigger story became what the president served the team: A massive platter of (presumably cold) cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches, pizza and fries from McDonald’s, Burger King, Wendy’s and Domino’s.

“I would think that’s their favorite food,” Trump said of the meal, which he attributed to White House staff being absent due to the ongoing government shutdown.

Kokonas, whose restaurants include one of Chicago’s only two establishments with three Michelin stars, thinks he can provide an even better time. Alinea, which is led by awarded chef Grant Achatz is known for its ever-changing menus that pride on innovation and challenging techniques.

In a response to a question on Twitter about the beginning of his invitation, Kokonas emphasized his intentions: “It’s not about football. It’s about dignity, honor, and example. I like football, but I’m not a crazy fanatic. This is about showing them how a proper celebration looks in adulthood. And fun, too.”