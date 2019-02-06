All eyes on Anthony Davis as NBA trade deadline looms

Big man Anthony Davis was cleared to play Wednesday night in the Pelicans’ 125-120 win over the Bulls, but he didn’t.

One can probably assume why.

Davis, who had been sidelined with a sprained left index finger since Jan. 18, set the NBA world in a frenzy last week when his camp revealed he didn’t plan to sign a contract extension with the Pelicans and would prefer to be dealt. The stunt cost him a $50,000 fine from the league.

As trade rumors swirled with Thursday’s 2 p.m. trade deadline on the horizon, all eyes are on Davis. Welcome to modern NBA, a league where star players ultimately get to choose their own destiny.

New Orleans Pelicans' Anthony Davis stands near the bench before an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, in Chicago. | David Banks/Associated Press

Coach Jim Boylen wouldn’t say whether the trend of star players having more say in their future is hurting or helping the league.

“It’s just the reality of the game,” Boylen said. “I try not to get in other people’s business, other situations, and try and worry about our team, coach our team.

“Obviously, the balance between the team and the individual is a big part of our league, and so you guys know my approach – I just try and be direct and honest with the guys, and try and get our team to play hard and together.”

Davis reportedly isn’t interested in returning to his hometown Chicago to play for the Bulls, who are 12-42 this season.

Asked if it was disappointing a marquee player like Davis wouldn’t want to play for the Bulls, Boylen got defensive.

“I don’t know why he wouldn’t want to come here,” Boylen said. “He hasn’t said the exact reason. I don’t know. Does he want to go where it’s warmer, does he want to go where LeBron is? I don’t know all those things. We have a great franchise, historic franchise, that is in a rebuild. That’s where we’re at. Why he doesn’t think this is a good spot for him, I have no idea.”

Though many have been anticipating the Pelicans to make a trade, it surprisingly was the Bulls that made waves in the NBA, sending Jabari Parker and Bobby Portis to the Wizards for Otto Porter just 20 minutes before tip-off.

Without Parker and Portis, Lauri Markkanen and Zach LaVine led the charge for the Bulls, scoring 30 and 28 points, respectively. But ultimately, Pelicans forward Julius Randle’s 31 points led the Bulls’ ninth-straight loss, which tied the franchise record.

Okafor returns home

Some have chalked Jahlil Okafor up as a bust. The former third-overall pick from the 2015 draft didn’t amount to much after his rookie season with the 76ers.

But this season, his fourth in the league, Okafor pledged it would be different. And as of late, it has been.

Entering Wednesday’s game, the Pelican center averaged 18.9 points, 10.4 rebounds and 2.3 blocks in his last eight starts.

Okafor, a product of Young, attributed his recent success to having more opportunities.

“My chemistry with my teammates is really picking up,” Okafor said. “And I think my coaches are trusting me more and more every day. They’re letting me go out there and play my game.”

Bulls prove worth

The Bulls were ranked the fourth most valuable team in the league with a value of $2.9 billion, according to Forbes annual rankings released Wednesday. The Knicks took the top spot and are reportedly worth $4 billion followed by the Lakers ($3.7 billion) and Warriors ($3.5 billion). The Celtics rounded out the top five with a value of $2.8 billion.