All MLB parks will extend protective netting by Opening Day

It’s been a long time coming, but MLB announced that every park will extend protective netting to protect fans from foul balls.

By Opening Day all parks will have netting extended to at least the far ends of the dugout, commissioner Rob Manfred stated.

“Providing baseball fans with a variety of seating options when they come to the ballpark, including seats behind protective netting, is important,” Manfred said via a statement. “Major League Clubs are constantly evaluating the coverage and design of their ballpark netting and I am pleased that they are providing fans an increased inventory of protected seats.”

MLB made the extended-netting recommendation in 2015, but not all teams did it.

The Cubs announced last September that they would extend the netting for the 2018 season, and the White Sox made a similar announcement last week at SoxFest.

Several incidents in recent years along with the prevalence of cellphone use at games helped lead to the change.

Last season a fan sued MLB after being blinded by a foul ball at Wrigley Field.

Cubs fan goes blind in one eye after foul-ball accident at Wrigley … https://t.co/ulj8qL3jTu @davesavinicbs2 pic.twitter.com/RlOqmr5s79 — CBS Chicago (@cbschicago) October 4, 2017

At Yankee Stadium, players were visibly shaken when a foul ball off the bat of Todd Frazier struck a toddler and shattered bones in her face.

Damn a young girl got hit by a foul ball. Players faces says it all. Hope she’s ok. #Yankees pic.twitter.com/KsSqCQxUH7 — Zack (@steelzack1) September 21, 2017

Reaction on social media was mixed:

I understand why they are doing it, but it’s really sad that these amazing seats that make you feel like you’re apart of the action are now ruined pic.twitter.com/zEw2GPSopn — Bye Ausmus (@fire_brad) February 1, 2018

How about fans get off their phones and watch the game? — Brian Johnsen (@brianjohnsen40) February 1, 2018

was this guy on his phone? pic.twitter.com/iNZvmHN0Q0 — 83 nation (@83__nation) February 1, 2018

Every single example you just mentioned lacks self accountability. No one is forcing you to pay attention else where. Tell your kid how important it is to PAY ATTENTION when the ball is about to be thrown. There is plenty of time to look around in between pitches — Dalton (@BuccosPride412) February 1, 2018

There goes the free souvenirs during BP and after the ending of an inning. Leave baseball alone — Leo (@inclanjr89) February 1, 2018