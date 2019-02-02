All remains quiet on the Bulls trade front after acquiring Luwawu-Cabarrot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Newly acquired Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot is in the plans for the Bulls when they return to the practice floor in Chicago.

What those plans are specifically, well, that’s what coach Jim Boylen still has to figure out.

“He will be with us when we get back to Chicago, we’ll incorporate him into our system, get him acclimated, and when his opportunity will come, I’m not sure, but he’s part of us and we’re thankful for him,’’ Boylen said of the 6-foot-6 guard/forward who was acquired on Friday. “I know him a little bit just from being in the league and all that. I think he’s a guy that can make shots, he’s got a scorer’s mentality to him. He’s got good size. He’s a wing player that I’m glad we can take a look at and see what he could do.’’

In other words he’ll have 29 games to show the front office if he’s part of the rebuild moving forward.

The bigger question for the organization, especially with the trade deadline approaching on Feb. 7, is will they be looking to do more than just land a reach?

It’s been reported multiple times over the last several months that the Bulls have been shopping veteran Robin Lopez and free-agent mistake Jabari Parker, but have only been able to move Justin Holiday so far.

Teams tend to start talking about more serious now that deadline week is upon the league, so it will be interesting to see if the Bulls can find takers on either players or both.

Boylen remained very much in his coaching lane, and said that while he’s spoken to Gar Forman lately, there has been no indication of trade activity for the Bulls.

“I spoke to Gar about Timothé [Saturday] morning, and got his phone number, those kinds of things,’’ Boylen said. “Other than that … Gar is in [North Carolina] scouting, so he’s close.’’

The only Bulls trade buzz that’s come up on the five-day road trip was the reaction players had to first Anthony Davis making his trade demands through his agent, and then Kristaps Porzingis pushing his way out of New York in the mega-trade with Dallas.

“It’s always been a players’ league,’’ Zach LaVine said of all the activity. “Players run the league. At the end of the day it depends on who the players is. LeBron [James] can say he wants to go to the Houston Rockets in the offseason and they will make it happen.’’

Earning a stay?

Wayne Selden was back in the starting lineup on Saturday, despite battling a sore knee, which led to the question of Selden’s staying power with the Bulls beyond this season.

The forward will be a free agent, but Boylen likes what he’s seen.

“I think he’s increased his value in the league,’’ Boylen said. “And what I like about him is he’s said to me multiple times, ‘I’ll do whatever you need me to do Coach, and I’ll be ready when you call on me.’ He didn’t say, ‘I’ve got to start or I’ve got to have so many minutes, or I’ve got to have this.’ ‘’

Coincidentally, Parker complained about getting more minutes last week.

Parker update

Boylen said that the team expects Parker back in Chicago on Sunday, after he left the team Friday because of a death in the family.

The Bulls don’t play again until Wednesday, so there’s some leeway, but they do plan to practice both Monday and Tuesday, and Boylen wanted to make sure to have his forward there.