All signs point to Eloy Jimenez making White Sox debut on Opening Day

GLENDALE, Ariz. — While not official, it’s safe to assume left fielder Eloy Jimenez will be on the White Sox’ 25-man roster for Opening Day Thursday.

General manager Rick Hahn, at the press conference Saturday morning at which Jimenez, the No. 3 prospect in baseball, signed his $43 million contract, avoided making that declaration because other players’ immediate futures were affected by Jimenez being on it.

“That decision as to the final 25-man roster influences a lot of people, not just (Eloy),” Hahn said. “We’d like to have those conversations face to face. But I know both of us are certainly looking forward to Opening Day and Eloy getting started in his White Sox career.”

One such roster move was announced an hour after the press conference when outfielder Nicky Delmonico was optioned to Class AAA Charlotte.

Eloy Jimenez with his brother Enoy, White Sox GM Rick Hahn and Jimenez' parents Saturday morning in Glendale, Ariz.

Jimenez, who had been absent from major league camp after being optioned to Class AAA Charlotte March 13, was back in the big league clubhouse Saturday on the major league side and is starting in left field in Cactus League game against the Dodgers. With only a few days left in camp, Jimenez has a new locker next to Yoan Moncada’s.

The Sox open against the Royals in Kansas City Thursday. Their home opener is a week later, April 4, against the Mariners.

“It’s something I was dreaming about when I was a kid,” Jimenez said, sitting next to Hahn after signing his deal. “The dream has come true. And I feel really proud and happy for this moment. This is the moment I am never going to forget. And it feels really good.”

Jimenez’ parents and brother Enoy, also a Sox prospect, were on hand for the occasion, a day that had been in the works since last year, Hahn said. In fact, Hahn thought he was close to a deal last November during the general manager’s meetings.

Jimenez, 22, will receive the richest deal for any player who hasn’t played in the major leagues. The Sox hold two club options that could extend the deal through the 2026 season and make it worth $75 million. He will receive a $5 million bonus in addition to $1 million in 2019, $1.5 million in 2020, $3.5 million in 2021, $6.5 million in 2022, $9.5 million in 2023 and $13 million in 2024. The club options are for $16.5 million in 2025 and $18.5 million in 2026, with $3 million buyouts for either season.

The Sox are certain the investment is sound.

“Obviously the talent is first and foremost,” Hahn said. “The fact we view him as a very important piece of what we are putting together here over the next several years and a player capable of playing a very important role on multiple championship clubs. But it does extend beyond that. Throughout the years whenever we have attempted to do this, it has always been with a player whose makeup and work ethic is one that we’ve trusted, one that we felt was not going to change with the security that a long term contract brings.”

Jimenez appeared ready to play in the majors last season but with service time and player control contract years at stake at the time, was held back at Charlotte, saying he needed to work on his defense.

Without this deal, he would have played the first three weeks of the season at Charlotte to clear the service time hurdle.

“We view him as someone who is going to play a very important role going forward and has the makeup and leadership capability and all of the intangibles that makes him as good of a bet as you can hope for in these types of situations,” Hahn said.

Jimenez, who has dominated minor league pitching and hit well here last spring when he was healthy enough to play, batted .154 this spring. He said timing was the main issue, but admitted Saturday pressure may have played a role.

“Yes, a little bit,” he said. “I felt a little bit pressure. I put too much pressure on me, but at the same time I was happy because I know what the White Sox think about me and my future.”

From here on out, “I’m not going to put pressure on me,” he said. “I’m just going to be Eloy. I’m going to play hard and win a couple of championships.”