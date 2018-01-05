All-white ivory gull: Rare sighting alert, especially for ice fishermen

Amar Ayyash, one of the great authorities on gulls, dropped a note this morning for a heads-up to ice fishermen.

He asked that I make an announcement:

An all-white Ivory Gull was spotted in Lake County, Illinois on Wednesday and could very well still be in the area. These birds have a habit of hanging around ice-fishing huts when they make it this far south.

I asked what exactly he would like from ice fishermen and he said:

Information on its whereabouts if it’s spotted, please.

You can find out more about the ivory gull, which nests in the high Arctic, on his site, Anything Larus.

If you have difficulty reaching him, you can always pass info along to me and I will get it to him.