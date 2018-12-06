Allen Iverson on Michael Jordan-LeBron James debate: ‘Mike is the GOAT’

Philadelphia 76ers legend Allen Iverson is the latest Hall of Famer to weigh in on the greatest of all-time (GOAT) debate over Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

Iverson offers a unique perspective to the debate given the fact he actually played against both Jordan and James during his illustrious 14-season Hall of Fame career.

In his lengthy Players’ Tribune article, which was published Thursday, Iverson finally took a stance on who he believes is the greatest NBA player of all-time.

It’s MJ — without a doubt, according to Iverson.

Via The Players’ Tribune:

“We’re talking about Mike. We’re talking about Mike, O.K.?? We’re talking about Black Jesus himself. And I don’t really have much more to say beyond that. Mike is the GOAT……. Mike is always going to be the GOAT. And please don’t even insult me with any of this “stats, AI!” business, like you have a chance of changing my mind.”

And to be clear, Iverson emphasized he had “nothing but love for LeBron.” He went so far as to call James “the best player of his generation” and “one of the best ever.”

Iverson also praised James for his charitable work with the “I Promise” school in Akron, Ohio.

“[He’s a] great role model,” Iverson wrote. “And it’s even beyond that: What he’s doing with that school in Akron?? It’s a beautiful thing.”

But at the end of it all, there’s no room for debate, according to Iverson.

“Mike is the GOAT,” he wrote.