Bears’ Allen Robinson raises more than $112,000 for charity

Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson raised $112,000 for his “Within Reach Foundation” this week.

After the Bears beat the Rams, Robinson on Monday hosted his first charity event in Chicago, welcoming more than 140 guest to the Montgomery Club in River North for “An Evening Within Reach.” The event — which included a cocktail reception, steak dinner and a live and silent auction — raised roughly $92,000. Robinson, who was the only player on the Bears injury report Tuesday (hip), also pledged his own $20,000 donation.

Several Bears players were in attendance, including Prince Amukamara, Adrian Amos, Sam Acho, Kyle Fuller, Kevin White and Khalil Mack. Former Bears players Johnny Knox and Israel Idonije also made an appearance.

Robinson spoke with guests about his outreach programs, which provide at-risk youth with educational opportunities. He shared how mentors played a crucial role in his own development and helped him grow as a person, athlete and student.

Chicago Bears receiver Allen Robinson (12) runs onto the field before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Chicago. | Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Part of the funds will support Robinson’s new “Reach For a Book” program. The project promotes literacy by installing state-of-the-art reading rooms in elementary schools and Boys & Girls Clubs. Robinson said he expects to open his first reading rooms next year.