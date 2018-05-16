Allie Quigley, Courtney Vandersloot set to provide stability for Sky

Allie Quigley has seen a lot of change during her time with the Sky.

Since joining the franchise in 2013, Quigley’s experienced the peak, demise and aftermath of the Elena Delle Donne-Sylvia Fowles-Epiphanny Prince era. Quigley was one of the most-shrewd acquisitions made by coach Pokey Chatman, who was fired in 2016 and replaced by Amber Stocks. Teammates, assistant coaches and systems have come and gone, but Quigley and Courtney Vandersloot (drafted in 2011) have been constants for the Sky.

Staying in Chicago for this long with Vandersloot – whose season in Turkey is still going – is something Quigley relishes.

“That’s something that I’ve thought about. It’s cool that at least a couple of us have stuck around,” Quigley said of her and Vandersloot. “It kind of happens with a lot of teams that one or two kind of stick around for the entire span of about 10 years.”

When the Sky open the season Saturday at Chatman’s Indiana Fever, they will be tipping off after more changes both on and off the court. Veterans Cappie Pondexter and Jessica Breland are gone as Stocks continues to remake the roster. They are also moving into Wintrust Arena and will play their home opener Sunday night against New York.

For Quigley, a 2017 all-star and two-time Sixth Woman of the Year, the changes are just more of the same and nothing to be concerned about.

“Every once in a while, I definitely think back to all the different rosters, obviously different coaches, but I know at the same time it’s kind of what we’re used to,” Quigley said. “It’s professional sports, professional basketball. Kind of the same thing happens overseas, too. It’s just very rare when you can keep a team exactly the same year after year.”

Other than Vandersloot and Quigley, the Sky have proven that’s true. Their seniority, Quigley said, brings responsibility.

“I think it’s really important to show the incoming players that we’ve stuck around for a reason. We believe in this franchise. We believe in where Chicago’s going and I think a lot of players when they come in they do look to us for that example,” Quigley said. “Our trust in Amber and our trust in the franchise, the coach, where we’re going with this. If we set a good example, we lead in the right way, I think the new players and younger players will follow.”

