Sky’s Allie Quigley puts shooting skills on display at WNBA All-Star weekend

Sky guard Allie Quigley took home her second consecutive WNBA 3-Point Contest title during the festivities Saturday, which is a remarkable feat in itself. But for those who weren’t tuning into the action from the Target Center, you should probably take a couple minutes to watch her final round tiebreaker.

Quigley defeated Aces sharpshooter Kayla McBride to repeat as three-point champ with an unforgettable effort. She hit 20 of 25 shots from behind the arc to finish with 29 out of a possible 34 points.

Those 29 points are the most ever recorded by a shooter in a single round of an NBA or WNBA three-point contest. They’ve been using the current format with the money ball rack since 2014, and in that time, the best round posted by anyone in the NBA was Devin Booker’s 28-point final earlier this year.

Quigley, a Joliet native and former DePaul star, just topped that with a scorching couple of minutes that left McBride facing an impossible-to-beat score. The Sky star shot a flawless 9-of-9 on money balls and missed just five attempts overall. That’s about as good as you can get without edging toward perfection.

The tiebreaker came after Quigley and McBride each recorded 18 points in the final round.

“It was a little bit more interesting than I thought it was going to be with the tiebreaker, but so many good shooters in that group,” Quigley said, via ESPN.com. “I’m just really happy that I was able to get in the zone there and win it.”

The three-point contest happened in the afternoon prior to the WNBA All-Star Game, which Team Parker won, 119-112, over Team Delle Donne. Maya Moore won her third straight All-Star Game MVP with 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists while Quigley added 18 points for Team Parker.

Quigley earned her first All-Star honors by averaging 16.4 points on 51 percent shooting and 3.6 assists over the first 31 games of the season. She’s also shot 43 percent on nearly six three-pointers per game, so her shooting ability is translating well to real-game situations.

And on Saturday, everyone got to see just how good Quigley can be shooting the ball when she’s in a groove.