Albert Almora will lead off and the left-handed hitting Kyle Schwarber will bat second for the Cubs against Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw in Game 5 of the NLCS Thursday night at Wrigley Field.
Switch-hitter Ben Zobrist is in right field, with the left-handed hitting Jason Heyward, the better defensive option of the two, on the bench.
Game time is an hour earlier, at 7:08 p.m., than Games 3 and 4 at Wrigley.
The Cubs defeated the Dodgers 3-2 in Game 4 to prevent a four-game Dodgers sweep. The Cubs are hoping to send the series back to Los Angeles for a sixth game Saturday.
Here’s how manager Joe Maddon will line up the Cubs:
Albert Almora CF, Kyle Schwarber LF, Kris Bryant 3B, Anthony Rizzo 1B, Willson Contreras C, Addison Russell SS, Javy Baez 2B, Ben Zobrist RF, Jose Quintana P.