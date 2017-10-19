Almora-Schwarber at top of Cubs Game 5 lineup vs. Kershaw

Chicago Cubs' Albert Almora Jr. celebrates a two-run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fourth inning of Game 1 of baseball's National League Championship Series in Los Angeles, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) ORG XMIT: LAD141

Albert Almora will lead off and the left-handed hitting Kyle Schwarber will bat second for the Cubs against Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw in Game 5 of the NLCS Thursday night at Wrigley Field.

Switch-hitter Ben Zobrist is in right field, with the left-handed hitting Jason Heyward, the better defensive option of the two, on the bench.

Game time is an hour earlier, at 7:08 p.m., than Games 3 and 4 at Wrigley.

The Cubs defeated the Dodgers 3-2 in Game 4 to prevent a four-game Dodgers sweep. The Cubs are hoping to send the series back to Los Angeles for a sixth game Saturday.

Here’s how manager Joe Maddon will line up the Cubs:

Albert Almora CF, Kyle Schwarber LF, Kris Bryant 3B, Anthony Rizzo 1B, Willson Contreras C, Addison Russell SS, Javy Baez 2B, Ben Zobrist RF, Jose Quintana P.