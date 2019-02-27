Alonso, Jay homer in White Sox loss to Reds

GLENDALE, Ariz. —

Reds 11, White Sox 4

Miami Brotherhood

Yonder Alonso and Jon Jay were more than just window dressing for the pursuit of brother-in-law and good friend Manny Machado. The first baseman and outfielder probably have a little something to add to the Sox roster — how much is TBD — and they showed a little with home runs, Alonso clubbing his second in as many games against Tanner Roark and the left-handed Jay connecting against lefty Cody Reed. Jay, who is leading off, is 3-for-8.

Lopez just OK, and that’s OK

Making the first appearance by an actual starter, Reynaldo Lopez gave up five hits (including a couple of bloopers) and no walks in two innings, limiting the damage to two runs in the first by picking off Yasiel Puig from second base. “He was moving too much and messing around,” Lopez said. “He likes to do crazy things.”

Lopez, the Sox’ best starter last season, touched 97 mph and shook off the numbers. “Physically, mentally, I feel good,” he said. “It was a very positive outing.”

Lefties take beating

The pitching lines on bullpen left-handers were bad. Caleb Frare (one inning, four hits, four walks, four runs) and Aaron Bummer (2/3 innings, two hits, three walks, four runs), this three days after Jace Fry failed to record an out, allowing three walks and a hit. It was Bummer’s second rough one in as many outings.

On deck

Sox at Mariners, Peoria, 2:05 p.m. Thursday, Lucas Giolito vs. Felix Hernandez.