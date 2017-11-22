Alshon Jeffery promised fans Super Bowl, but never said for which team

Eagle wide receiver Alshon Jeffery, who spent the previous five season with the Bears, will face his former team Sunday. | Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Wide receiver Alshon Jeffery made a bold prediction after the Bears’ three-win season last year.

“I guarantee you we’ll win a Super Bowl next year,” Jeffery said in a serious matter.

While fans and reporters were taken back and confused by the statement, Jeffery, who signed a one-year deal with the Eagles in March, clarified his statement this week.

“I never said a team, though,” Jeffery told a The Philadelphia Inquirer with a smile.

It appears that Jeffery, who spent the previous five seasons with the Bears and will face his former team Sunday, is enjoying his time in Philadelphia more than Chicago.

“Man, I love it here in Philly,” Jeffery said. “Philly is a great city, great town. Everyone has welcomed me with open arms. I love it here.”

And his performance speaks for itself.

Last season, Jeffery recorded 821 receiving yards and just two touchdowns with the Bears. Now by Week 12, he has already tripled the amount of touchdowns he recorded last season — scoring four in the last three games. The former Pro Bowler also leads the Eagles with 567 receiving yards.

While the Bears (3-7) only have little to no shot at earning a playoff spot, the Eagles (9-1) are sitting high as the NFC East leader and are the favorite to win their division, according to makeNFLplayoffs.com.

Maybe Jeffery was onto something with his bold prediction last season?

