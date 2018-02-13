Aly Raisman shares powerful message in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue photos

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue is more than just a sexy photoshoot this year; it’s making a statement.

In light of the #MeToo movement, Sports Illustrated editors attempted to change the narrative for this year’s issue. The female models had the chance to choose their own messages with words or statements written on their clothing or naked bodies.

Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Aly Raisman is among this year’s models, and she picked an empowering message for women.

“Women do not have to be modest to be respected,” Raisman had written down the side of her body. She also had the word “fierce” on the side of her arm and “survivor” across her chest.

Raisman was one of the several high-profile gymnasts who said they were sexually abused by former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar, who will now spend the rest of his life in jail after pleading guilty to multiple counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with children under the age of 16.

Raisman took to Instagram to write about her photoshoot.

“Women do not have to be modest to be respected– Live for you! Everyone should feel comfortable expressing themselves however makes them happy. Women can be intelligent, fierce, sexy, powerful, strong, advocate for change while wearing what makes them feel best. The time where women are taught to be ashamed of their bodies is OVER. The female body is beautiful and we should all be proud of who we are, inside and out.”

Other models for this issue include Ashley Graham, Brenna Huckaby and Ebonee Davis among others.

The issue hits newsstands this week.

