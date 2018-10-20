Amy Schumer: No Super Bowl ads in support of Kaepernick

Amy Schumer says don’t look for her in a Super Bowl commercial this time around. She’s sitting this one out in support of Colin Kaepernick and his take-a-knee protest against racism.

The comedian and actress explained her stance at length Friday on Instagram, challenging white NFL players to kneel as well. Addressing them directly, she wrote: “Otherwise how are you not complicit?”

Schumer says she told her team she wouldn’t appear in any ads for the big game. She says she realizes that “must sound like a privilege ass sacrifice but it’s all I got.”

Diddy, Jessica Seinfeld and Christie Brinkley offered support in comments.

In 2016, Schumer appeared with Seth Rogen in a political-themed campaign for Bud Light, “Raise One to Right Now,” during Super Bowl 50.