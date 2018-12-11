An attempted mutiny has now given birth to a new Bulls ‘leadership committee’

While Jim Boylen is definitely not running from the Sunday morning circus that went on between himself and his Bulls players, the new head coach said it could have all easily been avoided.

And just like that welcome to the birth of the new “leadership committee.’’

“We had a situation over the weekend that could’ve been handled by a leadership group walking into my office and saying, ‘You know what, Coach. This is how we feel today. What do you think?’ ‘’ Boylen said on Tuesday, prior to the team boarding their flight to Mexico City. “We got a good group of guys and a good leadership group that has a sparkling of the layers of our team. I’m juiced, man. I’m jacked up about it.’’

But will it work?

NFL teams are no stranger to the practice of leadership committees, where a strong collection of players are the acting liaison between the locker room and head coach. Then again, an NFL roster is a small city compared to the 15-man NBA roster.

Boylen, however, claimed he’s done a lot of reading about leadership, and pitched the idea to his players. For now, they’re all in.

Zach LaVine is obviously the face of this committee, and while the highest-paid player on the roster made it sound like the committee is close to being a finished product, they were still taking resumes.

“We’re putting it together within the team and we’re just trying to figure out the right dudes to lead the team, who will be with us moving forward,’’ LaVine said. “I think that’s the main thing. But I think it’s a great thing, especially with a young team. It’s not a dictatorship. We don’t have a straight-up old-school vet on the team, like a Kevin Garnett to where you know he’s the exact leader.

“With a young team I feel like we can all have a voice, especially the ones that are going to be on the team [moving forward] and dudes that’s voices are respected.’’

A bit rah-rah, almost high-school like? Maybe. But so was Sunday.

Players had their feelings hurt because the new coach did a mass-sub-out of the starters twice during the franchise-record 56-point loss to Boston, and then wanted them to practice after a back-to-back.

Several Bulls players tried starting a no-show-to-practice mutiny by Sunday morning, and when veteran Robin Lopez brought a calm voice to the situation, a players-only meeting and then a team meeting ensued.

So what has now come out of it? This.

“I know one thing: When people are involved, they’re more committed,’’ Boylen said. “To me, that’s what this level is all about. Ownership of the team. Strong leadership. Care factor. Commitment. Those are not just words. Those are real things and actionable words.

“It doesn’t mean that I’m not the head coach and they’re the players. But they’re going to be respected as men at this level.’’

The one point Boylen did emphasize was his door is still open to each of his players. This committee is about bigger issues between locker room and the coach’s office.

“A guy isn’t going to go to the leadership committee when he doesn’t understand his role,’’ Boylen said. “These are about team things, about the sole and spirit of the team. What I expect the leadership group to do is respect and honor the soul of the team. If they have any issues, they present them in the right way. What I’m hoping is the leadership group takes ownership of Bulls across their chest. We haven’t taken enough ownership of that. And that bothers me man because that’s what we can control.’’