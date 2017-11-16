Overview/preview, Illinois’ first firearm deer season: Signs of hope?

It’s that time when I-57, I-55, I-80 and I-88 become highways of hope for Chicago-area deer hunters.

Illinois’ first firearm deer season is Friday through Sunday. More than 200,000 hunters will be afield.

‘‘Been in contact with the boys down there, and they’re telling me the deer are on the move,’’ Tim Weszelits messaged. ‘‘I hope it lasts till I get there.’’

Weszelits goes to deer camp in southern Illinois with a group of guys who grew up in the Marquette Park area.

The weather forecast is passable, and deer still might be in rut activity. Males made up 66 percent of the archery harvest last week, according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

Through Sunday, bowhunters were ahead of the harvest pace compared with last season (41,376 to 36,587).

Forest wildlife program manager Paul Shelton cautioned: ‘‘Current harvest is comparable to the previous five-year average.’’

There are no regulation changes, but Shelton said: ‘‘Collecting CWD samples is one of the most important tasks that we perform, as it is vital in allowing us to track changes in CWD distribution and infection rates. We encourage all hunters to assist in this by letting biologists sample their adult deer at the check station.’’

As on most opening days, I will be at a check station Friday. I’d appreciate updates via Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or email (straycasts@sbcglobal.net).