Anderson, Abreu power White Sox past Tigers

DETROIT — Tim Anderson hit two homers and drove in a career-high four runs, Jose Abreu doubled twice and poked an opposite field homer on a 4-for-4 day, and Daniel Palka also went deep as the White Sox bounced back from a tough loss the night before with an 8-4 victory Saturday over the Tigers at Comerica Park.

Anderson, playing with a sore right thumb, hit his ninth and 10th homers of the season against left-hander Francisco Liriano and right-hander Louis Coleman. He also walked and scored on an RBI double by Abreu, who with 19 doubles was tied for the American League lead with Mookie Betts and Kevin Pillar.

In the Tigers’ 5-4 victory on Friday in which the Sox blew a 4-2 lead in the eighth inning, Anderson was 3-for-4 with a home run. Matt Davidson, a late scratch who missed his fourth straight game with back stiffness, is the team leader with 11 homers.

Anderson, who also made three fielding errors, including two on one play in the ninth to account for the Tigers’ last run, also has multihomer games against the Royals and Twins.

Tim Anderson celebrates solo second homer of the game during the sixth inning Saturday in Detroit. (AP)

Abreu raised his average to .319, reaching base five times in five plate appearances including his ninth homer. He drove in two runs and scored two, raising his RBI total to a team-high 30.

Left-hander Hector Santiago (1-2) won for the first time in 12 starts, his last coming for the Twins against the Sox last May. Santiago gave up two homers to Jeimer Candelario on the third baseman’s first two plate appearances, but held steady, giving up three runs (two earned) on seven hits over five innings. Santiago struck out five and walked one.

Chris Volstad pitched two scoreless innings in relief and Luis Avilan and Nate Jones loaded the bases but survived a shaky eighth inning.

The Sox (16-33), who won for the fifth time in eight games, send righty James Shields to the mound against Tigers lefty Blaine Hardy in the rubber game of the series Sunday afternoon.