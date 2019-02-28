Tim Anderson off to fast start for 1-5-1 White Sox

Mariners 8, White Sox 3

A fast start for Anderson

Tim Anderson homered well beyond the 410-foot mark on the center-field wall and turned a diving stop to his right into a forceout at second base. Anderson also singled, drove in two runs and scored a run. He’s 5-for-11 this spring with a homer, triple, double, four RBI and three runs scored.

A first start for Giolito

Lucas Giolito, featuring a shorter arm swing, touched 95 mph and struck out Dee Gordon with a changeup to get things started, then gave up three runs over his two innings of work, although one run was earned because of a dropped fly ball by left fielder Nicky Delmonico. A charging Delmonico called off Anderson and third baseman Yoan Moncada but couldn’t make the running grab for the third out of the second inning. A soft, opposite field two-run single by Dustin Ackley followed.

“The windup felt good, like I was in control and relaxed the whole time,’’ Giolito said. “Out of the stretch I felt like I was leaking a little bit. Need to work on pitching out of the stretch.”

Giolito, who led the AL with 90 walks last season, issued no free passes but hit Gordon with a pitch his second time up. The Sox are 1-5-1.

That’s better

Likely closer Alex Colome pitched a perfect inning in his first outing, lefty Jace Fry rebounded from a horrendous outing with a scoreless inning and Ervin Santana impressed manager Rick Renteria in his simulated game.

On deck

Sox at Rangers, Surprise, 2:05 p.m. Friday, Ivan Nova vs. Shelby Miller.