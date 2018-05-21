Warriors’ Andre Iguodala doubtful for Game 4 vs. Rockets

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Warriors forward Andre Iguodala is listed as doubtful for Game 4 of the Western Conference finals Tuesday night against Houston.

Iguodala has a sore left knee and there’s a chance his status could be upgraded later Monday, the team said.

The 2015 NBA Finals MVP has been starting regularly this postseason, including the first three games of the West finals with the defending champion Warriors leading the Houston Rockets 2-1 in the best-of-seven series. Without Iguodala, the Warriors would lose one of their top defenders and playmakers.

Since 2014-15, Golden State is 14-4 in postseason games started by Iguodala.

Also Monday, Warriors coach Steve Kerr said the team plans to speak to the league regarding Draymond Green’s double-technical with Trevor Ariza issued at the 6:49 mark of the fourth quarter when Ariza shoved Green as they traded words.