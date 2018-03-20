Andreas Martinsen set to become first Norwegian player in Blackhawks history

It’s hard enough for a young guy to be patient in the minor leagues while waiting for his first call-up. It’s an entirely different challenge for a 27-year-old with 119 NHL games under his belt.

“I always try to be patient and not think too much about what could happen and all that stuff,” forward Andreas Martinsen said Tuesday morning after being called up to the Blackhawks from Rockford. “Just play my game. I know if I do my thing well and I’m patient, I’m probably going to get a chance at one point. Now I’ve just got to take advantage, go out there and prove myself.”

It won’t be easy. Martinsen was an emergency recall, due to the injury Matthew Highmore suffered when he slid hard into the boards Sunday against the Blues. So Martinsen’s opportunity could be brief. But he was slotted into a top-six role on the left wing with Nick Schmaltz and Vinnie Hinostroza for Tuesday night’s game against the Avalanche.

It was a neat bit of serendipity that his return to the NHL came against the Avs, with whom he played 110 games over the last two seasons before being dealt to Montreal, then to the Hawks in the Kyle Baun trade in October.

Andreas Martinsen (right), then of the Colorado Avalanche, looks to pass under pressure from Michal Kempny during a game on Nov. 3, 2016. (Getty Images)

“It’s going to be fun to play against those guys,” Martinsen said. “They’re having a good year.”

The 6-3, 229-pound Martinsen was Rockford’s fourth-leading scorer with 12 goals and 14 assists in 61 games. He’s the sixth IceHogs forward to be called up this season, following Vinnie Hinostroza, David Kampf, Tomas Jurco, Matthew Highmore and John Hayden (who started the year with the Hawks).

He also will be the first Norwegian-born player in Hawks history.

“He’s been playing well down there, so we get to see how he could play up here,” Joel Quenneville said.

Top Cat

Alex DeBrincat became just the second rookie in the last 25 years (joining Winnipeg sniper Patrik Laine) to record three hat tricks in a season with his three goals Sunday against St. Louis. He entered Tuesday’s game with 25 goals, just four behind injured Canucks forward Brock Boeser for the league lead among rookies.

The hat trick snapped a 13-game goal drought for DeBrincat, who had never gone more than four straight games without a goal in three years of junior hockey.

“I got a few lucky breaks [Sunday],” he said. “That’s the way it is. Sometimes they’ll go in, and sometimes they won’t. I try to stick to the same thing.”

DeBrincat said he didn’t have a goal number in mind when the season began.

“I was just going into the season trying to make the team, and it’s gone better than expected,” he said.

Injury update

Highmore is day to day, Quenneville said. Anthony Duclair, who suffered a leg injury in Boston on March 10, was initially slated to return in one to two weeks, but is “not close to skating yet.”

Corey Crawford, meanwhile, continued to do off-ice workouts at the United Center on Tuesday. With less than three weeks left in the season, it still seems highly unlikely that Crawford — who has been out with a head injury since Christmas — plays again this season, but Quenneville still wouldn’t rule him out.

“He’s been doing some work in the gym and pushing himself,” Quenneville said. “He’s seeing how close he can be to getting back there.”

Follow me on Twitter @MarkLazerus

Email: mlazerus@suntimes.com