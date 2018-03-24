Andreas Martinsen making his presence felt in short window with Blackhawks

NEW YORK — By the time Andreas Martinsen arrived in the Blackhawks dressing room on Tuesday, the season was already over, and the team was already playing out the string. It can be an uncomfortable situation for a new guy, who’s coming in amped up to play in the NHL while everyone else is feeling the weight of a long and miserable season.

“Yes and no,” Martinsen said. “You come in and you can just go out there and play. But obviously you want to be a part of a winning team, and everyone in here — no one’s happy with the situation. But even though you’re out of the playoffs, you want to win games, [because] that’s what makes everyone around here happy.”

Matthew Highmore is in a similar situation, recalled on Feb. 26, when hope was already lost for the season. He has a couple of goals, and skated on the top line with Nick Schmaltz and Patrick Kane on Saturday. Like Martinsen, he has plenty for play for down the stretch, as he tries to prove he belongs in the NHL. But they’re the exceptions, for the most part.

“As a group, we’ve done a really good job of integrating everybody and staying upbeat and trying to get better each day,” Highmore said. “That’s the no. 1 goal here, is to win every game and to get better and push each other and make headway.”

Andreas Martinsen gets off a shot off against Derrick Pouliot of the Canucks at the United Center on Thursday night. (Getty Images)

The 6-3, 229-pound Martinsen has made his presence felt in his brief time with the Hawks. He leveled Colorado’s Nikita Zadorov on his first shift with the Hawks, and delivered a game-high eight hits against the Canucks on Thursday, goading Derrick Pouliot into a fight and an instigator penalty.

“That’s my game, and that’s how I have to play if I want to stay in the lineup and stay in this league,” Martinsen said. “That’s what I’m here to prove, that I can be a part of a team in this league.”

Follow me on Twitter @MarkLazerus

Email: mlazerus@suntimes.com