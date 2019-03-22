Angels defeat White Sox in Rodon’s final tuneup

TEMPE, Ariz.

Angels 5, White Sox 4

Carlos Rodon’s final tuneup

The White Sox’ first-time Opening Day starter wasn’t on top of his game in two innings of work, allowing a three-run homer to Mike Trout after allowing a walk and single to open the first inning in Tempe, Arizona. Rodon had planned to throw three innings after reaching 100 pitches between his most recent start and extra throws in the bullpen but the high volume of pitches cut it back to two.

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Carlos Rodon throws against the Los Angeles Angels in the first inning of a spring training baseball game Friday, March 22, 2019, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Rodon did not have his best command with his slider, and allowed four hits and walked two while striking out three. His spring ERA was 5.65.

“I needed to get [my slider] in the strike zone earlier than I did,” he said. “When I started dropping them in, they started swinging at the ones in the dirt.”

Rodon, like everyone else, is more than eager to be done with Cactus League games and playing for real.

“We are all ready to get this thing going,” he said. “Love Arizona but I think it’s time to head to Kansas City now.

“It’s a great honor. Just ready to get out there under the lights and ready to start this thing.”

He’s hot

Leury Garcia followed a 4-for-4 day with two more hits including his second homer. He’s batting .438 with a 1.120 OPS this spring.

He’s not

Daniel Palka, the Sox home run leader in 2018, struck out all three times up, his average falling to .107. He’s 3-for-28 with no homers and 16 strikeouts.

Minor league tiebreaker

For the second time in a week, the Sox (8-17-2) lost in the ninth inning with the minor league extra-inning tiebreaker — runners starting the inning at second base — this time with Winston-Salem lefty Hunter Schryver (three walks) pitching.

On deck

Sox at Dodgers, Glendale, 2:05 p.m., whitesox.com, Manny Banuelos vs. Rich Hill.