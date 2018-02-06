WATCH: Over-the-top school announcer SCREAMS introductions to near-empty gym

Ray Clay, the legendary voice of the Bulls, has nothing on this young PA announcer at Clearview High School in Pennsylvania.

Watch and listen as this announcer with the energy of 10 Gus Johnsons belts out the introductions for an early-morning game in a near-empty gym.

Perhaps he was trying to let people in the neighborhood know about the game?

[WARNING: Turn down the volume.]