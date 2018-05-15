Another bad first, another bad loss for White Sox

Reynaldo Lopez after giving up six runs on seven hits through two innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. (Getty Images)

First of all …

Those first innings are killing the White Sox.

Let’s get the daily reminder out of the way, that the White Sox are bad and trending downward. They own the worst record in baseball, 10-28, after a 7-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates Tuesday at PNC Park.

Their latest trend – flat-bad starts by their starters fueling big first innings for their opponents – continued on a night with their best pitcher going, so it seems no Sox pitcher is immune to these first-inning bashings that are taking them out of games before their own cleanup batter comes up.

The Pirates clobbered Reynaldo Lopez, who entered with a 2.44 ERA, with four runs in the first and tacked on two in the second to send the Sox to their 12th defeat in 14 games. And they did it in rapid-fire fashion, with a home run by Adam Frazier on Lopez’ second pitch, followed by consecutive singles to Gregory Polanco and Starling Marte and a two-run double to cleanup man Josh Bell.

The Sox have now allowed 41 runs in the first inning. Against the Cubs over the weekend, Carson Fulmer gave up five runs in the first, James Shields surrendered four and Lucas Giolito two on Sunday. To Giolito’s credit, he found a way to survive and help the Sox break a seven-game losing streak.

But Lopez, facing the Pirates for the second time in a week, couldn’t and got hit hard, although he wasn’t helped much by all three of his outfielders trying to make catches on balls ruled hits but looked to be playable. Left fielder Nicky Delmonico did a complete 360 under a Colin Moran liner over his head in the first, center fielder Leury Garcia jumped near the fence but watched Starling Marte’s high, deep drive pop out of his glove for a triple in the second and right fielder Daniel Palka tried but couldn’t glove Polonco’s sinking liner in the first.

Lopez figured to halt the first-inning follies but could not, leaving with a 3.50 ERA after giving up two more in the second and failing to record an out in the third. Chris Beck followed with 3 2/3 hitless innings, leaving in the sixth with the Sox still trailing 6-0.

Trevor Williams (5-2) held the Sox to six hits while striking out six over seven innings. He walked nobody.

Before Tuesday, Lopez had pitched six or more innings in each of his first seven starts. In his shortest outing, five innings against the Astros on April 22, he gave up one run.

Like fellow early-20-something starters Giolito and Fulmer, Lopez is cutting his teeth on the job but had advanced beyond the others.

Before the game, the talk around the clubhouse was mostly about what a bright star Lopez has been in the Sox rebuild.

“He’s capable of slowing the game down a little, even when the game seemingly tries to get away from him and he’s able to regroup,’’ manager Rick Renteria said.

“Lopey’s ability to manage those emotions is a big part of him being able to grind through those moments. He’s not an arrogant young man but he’s a confident young man who trusts what he has in his arm.’’

Giolito, teammates with Lopez since their days coming up with the Washington Nationals, sang Lopez’ praises, too.

“He fills up the strike zone with a few different pitches,’’ Giolito said. “And being able to work off 95, 96, 97 [mph] with a really good slider he can throw for a strike pretty much at will.

“Some days his slider will be that swing and miss pitch and others the changeup is really keeping guys off balance, especially when he has those high velo days. The best pitch in his arsenal changes maybe with how he’s feeling it on a certain day.’’

The only thing the Sox were feeling Tuesday was another loss. They’ll try to get out of Pittsburgh with a win Wednesday (11:35 a.m.) CST. Here’s to hoping left-handed starter Hector Santiago is a morning person.