Another Cody Parkey upright ends Bears season with playoff loss to Eagles

Cody Parkey hit the post.

Twice.

The Bears kicker, who had hit the upright an amazing five times this season, hit both the upright and the crossbar on a 43-yard field goal attempt with 10 seconds to play in Sunday’s wild card playoff game at Soldier Field. The miss gave the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles a 16-15 win and ended the Bears’ season.

The Bears had to scramble in the final minute to get to that point Tarik Cohen caught the kickoff at the 7 and took it 35 yards to the 42. Two plays later, Mitch Trubisky threw a 25-yard pass to Allen Robinson, who was tackled at the 33. The Bears lined up for a field goal on fourth down.

The reigning Super Bowl MVP threw a touchdown on fourth down with a minute to play to put the Eagles ahead.

With the wild card playoff game on the line, Eagles quarterback Nick Foles threw a two-yard touchdown pass to Golden Tate near the right pylon. He was staring at fourth down only because the Bears stuffed two-straight runs. On third-and-goal from the 2, Nick Foles threw an incompletion to Alshon Jeffery.

The Eagles started their final scoring drive at their own 40 because of Pat O’Donnell’s shanked punt. It took them only six plays to get to the Bears’ 14 by the two-minute warning. On third-and-9 from the 13, Foles threw complete to Jeffery, who was tackled at the 2.

Uneven all day, Trubisky got hot when the Bears inherited the ball at their own 20 two minutes into the fourth quarter.

On third-and-11, a split-second before he was hit, Trubisky rifled a 19-yard pass to Taylor Gabriel, who held onto the ball despite a big hit of his own. After a six-yard Jordan Howard run, Trubisky pump faked right on a pump-and-go and found Josh Bellamy, wide open, for a 34 yard gain.

And then, on the next play, he lofted a ball to Robinson, who had been interfered with, for a 22-yard touchdown.

Like that, the Bears went 81 yards in four plays to reclaim the lead.

Up 15-10, the Bears went for two — with Khalil Mack on the field, no less — but Gabriel was tackled short of the goal line.

The Eagles marched methodically on their first drive, aided by Jeffery’s 12-yard catch on third-and-8. But Leonard Floyd sacked Foles on the Eagles’ next third down, forcing a 43-yard Jake Elliott field goal.

The Bears trailed 3-0 when, on the second play of the second quarter, inside linebacker Roquan Smith picked off Foles over the middle at the Bears’ 35. The Bears seemed destined to go three-and-out, but Eagles defensive end Michael Bennett was flagged for hitting Kyle Long under his facemask after the Bears were short on third down. With new life, Trubisky completed a 19-yard pass down the middle to Cohen to give them the ball at the24. After a Cohen run and Robinson catch each produced no gain, Trubisky scrambled for six yards and ran out of bounds. He seemed to pull up, and went into the injury tent with a leg injury, but never missed a snap.

Parkey made a 36-yard field goal on the next play to tie the game.

Bears safety Adrian Amos intercepted Foles in the end zone to end the next possession. Trubisky seemed to give the Eagles the ball right back, but Avonte Maddox was found, after replay, to have not gotten two feet in bounds on an interception. The Bears and Eagles traded punts.

The Bears inherited the ball with about 2:38 left in the first half. On third-and-3, they handed the ball off to fourth-string running back Benny Cunningham for two yards — but Nigel Bradham was whistled for illegal use of hands.

Two plays later, Trubisky threw a deep pass — from the Eagles 35 to their 7 — toward Anthony Miller. It was broken up by Cre’Von LeBlanc, the former Bears cornerback. Officials reviewed the play, though, to see whether it was a catch and fumble.

The wrinkle: if it was a fumble, no one picked it up. The ball was sitting on the ground when officials blew the play dead. Eventually, the play was ruled an incompletion. It was an odd result, but legit. The rulebook states: “If the Referee does not have clear and obvious visual evidence as to which player recovered the loose ball, or that the ball went out of bounds, the ruling on the field will stand.”

The Bears eventually settled for a 29-yard Parkey field goal as the first half expired.

The Bears — who had allowed only two touchdowns, total, over their previous four games — allowed the Eagles into the end zone on their first drive of the second half. The drive was kept alive by an Adrian Amos penalty; on a third-and-6 incompletion, the Bears safety was flagged for unnecessary roughness for hitting a defenseless Zach Ertz. It was only the fourth penalty of Amos’ four-year career.

The Eagles converted another third down before, on second-and-2, drawing a 33-yard pass interference call on Prince Amukamara that gave them the ball at the 10. On the next play, Foles found rookie Dallas Goedert to take a 10-6 lead.

Less than a minute into the fourth quarter, Parkey kicked a 34-yard field goal to pull within one.

The Bears played without tight end Trey Burton, who, strangely, was ruled questionable to play Saturday night with a groin injury. He was inactive Sunday.

Safety Eddie Jackson was active, but didn’t get in the game. He sprained his right ankle three weeks ago against the Packers.