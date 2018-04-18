Another Cubs game postponed by inclement weather: No game Wednesday

For the fifth time already this season, the Cubs had a game postponed by bad weather Wednesday.

The originally scheduled afternoon game between the Cubs and Cardinals has been moved to 1:20 p.m. Thursday, which had been a scheduled off day for both clubs.

It was the fourth postponement during this nine-game homestand, second of the Cardinals series. Monday’s scheduled series opener was postponed until July 21, where it has been rescheduled as part of a day-night doubleheader.

The forecast for Wednesday calls for strong likelihood of rain around game time, changing to snow by late afternoon.

Game-time temperature for Tuesday night’s game — won by 5-3 by the Cardinals — was 35 degrees, with a 29-degree wind chill factor.