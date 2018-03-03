Another expectant bowler (pediatrician, too) in women’s finals: Beat the Champs

Oh, baby.

Once again the women’s finals of Beat the Champions includes a pregnant woman well along in Christina Andes, who will be around 8 months in.

The women’s finals for the 57th BTC begin at 11 a.m. Sunday at Classic Bowl in Morton Grove.

While Andes will not make history as the farthest along woman to bowl the finals, a couple have bowled it in the final weeks, she will make history as the first to have a pediatrician on-hand.

“Oh wow,’’ Andes laughed.

OK, it is not her pediatrician, but Dr. Terri Crawley, who advanced from Poplar Bowl from the Fox Valley Sectional.

Andes, who came out of El-Mar Bowl, advanced in challenging form, winning a roll-off by one pin for the final spot out of the Section 4/Will County sectional at Oak Forest Bowl.

She is no stranger to rolling tournaments pregnant. She rolled at state about 10 years ago when she was seven or so months along with her daughter.

“This is one of is a little more challenging because it is sitting on a nerve,’’ she said.

It will be worth it. All 32 finalists receive a prize from bowling balls and equipment to electronics to the top prize of $7,500.

“My daughter [Skyla] will be there, not sure about the boys,’’ said Andes, who comes in with a 159 average, meaning she gets 183 pins of handicap over the four games of the finals.

In BTC, the charity bowling tournament run by the Chicagoland Bowling Proprietors Association, handicap is 90 percent of difference of average below 210.

Crawley is one of the highest bowlers with a 209 average and only three pins of handicap. Only Vicki Hobscheid (214 average, 0 handicap) and Erica Merritt (220, 0) have higher averages. Merritt reached her second finals in three years.

In the finals, bowlers roll four games, moving two pairs of lanes after each game.

“This is my first time bowling [at Classic Bowl], I will just go in cold,’’ Andes said. “I am really excited. This is my first time advancing.’’

Also exciting is the $2.856,618.43 raised for charity from 5,768,200 entries in the first 56 years of BTC, for which the Sun-Times is media sponsor.

The men’s finals are March 11 at Waveland Bowl in Chicago.

Women’s finals

11 a.m. Sunday

Classic Bowl, Morton Grove

Bowler, Center Ave. HDP

Stephanie Aldridge, Hillside 186 86

Christina Andes, El-Mar 159 183

Tinecha Banks, Dolton 206 14

Tracy Banks, Skyway 187 82

Danielle Beeck, Rolling 177 118

Michelle Berry, Elk Grove 143 241

Sharon Bright, Dolton 179 111

Doris Cajigas, Habetler 162 172

Dichelle Casey, Bluebird 187 82

Janet Cook, Classic 157 190

Terri Crawley, Poplar Creek 209 3

Lila Davis-Newman, Castaways 183 97

Leslie Gillie, Oak Forest 207 10

Robyn Hamilton, BZ-Woodridge 141 248

Patricia Hampton, Castaways 191 68

Vicki Hobscheid, Wood Dale 214 0

Caitlin Kelly, Arlington 126 302

Mary Jane Kelly, Bluebird 120# 324

Laura Kupiec, Orland 139 255

Erica Merritt, Burr Oak 220 0

Melissa Mollett, Lynwood 194 57

Belinda Pagan, BZ-River Grove 159 183

Debbie Pascarella, Tinley 193 61

Ronda Perry, Burr Oak 153 205

Melanie Reed, Burr Oak 186 86

Cheryl Robinson, Arena 135 270

Terri Sniegolski, Orland 163 169

Jody Svoboda, Mardi Gras 122 316

Susan Tragos, Tinley 147 226

Sharon Watkins, Skyway 156 194

Missy Yurs, Four Seasons 180 108

Catherine Zaworski, Arlington 172 136