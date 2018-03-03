Oh, baby.
Once again the women’s finals of Beat the Champions includes a pregnant woman well along in Christina Andes, who will be around 8 months in.
The women’s finals for the 57th BTC begin at 11 a.m. Sunday at Classic Bowl in Morton Grove.
While Andes will not make history as the farthest along woman to bowl the finals, a couple have bowled it in the final weeks, she will make history as the first to have a pediatrician on-hand.
“Oh wow,’’ Andes laughed.
OK, it is not her pediatrician, but Dr. Terri Crawley, who advanced from Poplar Bowl from the Fox Valley Sectional.
Andes, who came out of El-Mar Bowl, advanced in challenging form, winning a roll-off by one pin for the final spot out of the Section 4/Will County sectional at Oak Forest Bowl.
She is no stranger to rolling tournaments pregnant. She rolled at state about 10 years ago when she was seven or so months along with her daughter.
“This is one of is a little more challenging because it is sitting on a nerve,’’ she said.
It will be worth it. All 32 finalists receive a prize from bowling balls and equipment to electronics to the top prize of $7,500.
“My daughter [Skyla] will be there, not sure about the boys,’’ said Andes, who comes in with a 159 average, meaning she gets 183 pins of handicap over the four games of the finals.
In BTC, the charity bowling tournament run by the Chicagoland Bowling Proprietors Association, handicap is 90 percent of difference of average below 210.
Crawley is one of the highest bowlers with a 209 average and only three pins of handicap. Only Vicki Hobscheid (214 average, 0 handicap) and Erica Merritt (220, 0) have higher averages. Merritt reached her second finals in three years.
In the finals, bowlers roll four games, moving two pairs of lanes after each game.
“This is my first time bowling [at Classic Bowl], I will just go in cold,’’ Andes said. “I am really excited. This is my first time advancing.’’
Also exciting is the $2.856,618.43 raised for charity from 5,768,200 entries in the first 56 years of BTC, for which the Sun-Times is media sponsor.
The men’s finals are March 11 at Waveland Bowl in Chicago.
* * * *
Women’s finals
11 a.m. Sunday
Classic Bowl, Morton Grove
Bowler, Center Ave. HDP
Stephanie Aldridge, Hillside 186 86
Christina Andes, El-Mar 159 183
Tinecha Banks, Dolton 206 14
Tracy Banks, Skyway 187 82
Danielle Beeck, Rolling 177 118
Michelle Berry, Elk Grove 143 241
Sharon Bright, Dolton 179 111
Doris Cajigas, Habetler 162 172
Dichelle Casey, Bluebird 187 82
Janet Cook, Classic 157 190
Terri Crawley, Poplar Creek 209 3
Lila Davis-Newman, Castaways 183 97
Leslie Gillie, Oak Forest 207 10
Robyn Hamilton, BZ-Woodridge 141 248
Patricia Hampton, Castaways 191 68
Vicki Hobscheid, Wood Dale 214 0
Caitlin Kelly, Arlington 126 302
Mary Jane Kelly, Bluebird 120# 324
Laura Kupiec, Orland 139 255
Erica Merritt, Burr Oak 220 0
Melissa Mollett, Lynwood 194 57
Belinda Pagan, BZ-River Grove 159 183
Debbie Pascarella, Tinley 193 61
Ronda Perry, Burr Oak 153 205
Melanie Reed, Burr Oak 186 86
Cheryl Robinson, Arena 135 270
Terri Sniegolski, Orland 163 169
Jody Svoboda, Mardi Gras 122 316
Susan Tragos, Tinley 147 226
Sharon Watkins, Skyway 156 194
Missy Yurs, Four Seasons 180 108
Catherine Zaworski, Arlington 172 136