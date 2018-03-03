Another good showing for White Sox’ prospect Michael Kopech

SURPRISE, Ariz. — With every Cactus League outing, 21-year-old right-hander Michael Kopech feels a little more confident, looks a bit more comfortable and seems to take a small step closer to the major leagues.

In his second spring outing, Kopech worked 2 1/3 innings against the Royals, striking out three and walking one. Kopech touched 99 mph on the scoreboard gun and stranded runners at third with one out in each of his first two innings.

Kopech wasn’t pin-point with his location on arm-side fastballs but “overall, I felt like I threw the ball pretty well,” he said.

“Probably should have thrown a few more changeups in there, but the slider was a good pitch today and I didn’t want to stray away from that too much.”

Kopech knows he’ll start the season at Class AAA, barring an unforeseen development. He needs to polish his third pitch, the changeup, and continue to work on fastball command. The Sox are in no rush and have no reason not to let him work at least a portion of the season at Charlotte, where he made three starts in 2017.

“It’s good,” he said of the changeup. “I’m feeling pretty comfortable with it. Even the ones I did throw today were some pretty good ones. My bullpens have been great. It’s definitely coming along. It’s a pitch that is going to continue to take practice. I feel like it’ll be there sooner rather than later.”

In two outings covering 4 1/3 innings against the A’s and Royals, Kopech has five strikeouts, one walk and no earned runs allowed. His only walk came on a 3-2 slider he thought the Royals’ Bubba Starling went around on. He then struck out Drew Butera with a 98 mph fastball, leaving a runner at third.

Trusting secondary pitches “definitely makes you throw it and not try to baby it,” he said.

“In the minor leagues, I’m a strikeout pitcher. I may not be as much of a strikeout pitcher at the major league level, but I know I can reach back when I need to and get a strikeout. It’s definitely a good situation to work on.”

The unearned run charged against Kopech came during the third inning.