Another little man and a really big gobbler: Turkey of the Week

Ronnie Tazelaar bagged a giant tom on the final day of the second youth season.

The Villa Park 8-year-old shot the 25 3/4-pound gobbler with 1 1/2-inch spurs and a 9 1/2-inch beard in Bureau County, or, as his proud dad, Ronald, put in, “Aka, `Bureau County thunder chicken.’ ”

