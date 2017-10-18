Another poor start dooms Blackhawks to defeat in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Midway through the first period Wednesday night at Scottrade Center, a Blackhawks player rode a Blues player into the side of the net, triggering a post-whistle skirmish full of shoves and spittle. It could have been a scene out of any Hawks-Blues game of recent vintage.

Only it wasn’t Brent Seabrook and David Backes, or Andrew Shaw and Steve Ott, or Brandon Bollig and Ryan Reaves. It was John Hayden and Sammy Blais, a couple of rookies who weren’t even in the league when the Hawks-Blues rivalry hit its modern-day peak. And it was the only real scrum until the game was out of hand late. The rivalry clearly has lost some of its juice without Backes, Ott, Reaves and coach Ken Hitchcock around to stir the pot.

Of course, it doesn’t exactly help things when the Hawks don’t even bother showing up.

The Hawks lost 5-2 to the Blues on Wednesday night in their worst effort of the young season, a performance masked somewhat by a couple of late goals. It looked an awful lot like most of the Saturday night’s game against the Nashville Predators, only the hole was too deep for the late push to mean anything. The Hawks looked slow-footed — committing five tripping penalties as the Blues flew around the ice — and lackluster. Nick Schmaltz’s hotly anticipated return to the lineup gave them some speed on the second line, but wasn’t the tonic the dormant offense or the sputtering power play needed.

Corey Crawford reacts as St. Louis' Jaden Schwartz (left) celebrates his goal with Sammy Blais after scoring during the second period Wednesday night. (AP Photo)

Through two periods, the Hawks had just eight shots on goal.

It was bad from the start, as Jaden Schwartz scored the first of his three goals just 4:48 into the first period. Brent Seabrook lost track of Schwartz, who was all alone in front of Corey Crawford, corralled a Vladimir Tarasenko shot toward the net, and backhanded it in. Schwartz — who soon left the ice after a frightening head-first crash into the end boards but returned to the game for the second period — scored again at 5:59 of the second period. Blues goaltender Jake Allen sprung him for a breakaway with a brilliant bank pass off the boards. Crawford had come out to play the puck, and by the time Schwartz pounced on it, the Hawks goalie was caught in no-man’s land. Schwartz easily went around him to make it 2-0.

Less than two minutes later, Vladimir Tarasenko took the puck right off Artem Anisimov’s stick, turned and fired a puck past Crawford for his fifth goal in seven games.

The Hawks started showing signs of life in the third period, hitting a couple of posts and getting thwarted by a pair of brilliant Allen saves on Patrick Kane and Brandon Saad, but the Blues put the game away when Kyle Brodziak kept the puck on a 2-on-1 and sniped a shot over Crawford’s shoulder for a 4-0 lead at 7:01. The Hawks avoided the shutout and ended an 0-for-10 stretch with the man-advantage with a pair of late power-play goals by Duncan Keith and Alex DeBrincat. Schwartz capped the hat trick with an empty-netter in the final minute.

The Blues, like the Hawks, were expected to take a step back this season after trading away star defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk at the trade deadline, and losing young forward Robby Fabbri to a knee injury. But like the Hawks, they’ve gotten out to a strong start.

“I still think it’s going to be a competitive game,” Joel Quenneville said before the game. “Every time you play St. Louis you know its a four-point swing. At the end of the year, these are valuable points. We have a lot of respect for how their team plays and how good they can be.”

