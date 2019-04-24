Another really big crappie from public waters: Fish of the Week honors

Darnell Guidry with big crappie for Fish of the Week honors. Provided

Darnell Guidry caught a 17-inch crappie weighing 2.42 pounds Saturday at Lemont Quarries.

“All three of us had no fish under 13.75 inches, a lot just shy of 15 inches,” his buddy Shaun Sparks messaged.

