Another really big lake trout (powerline) on Chicago lakefront: Fish of the Week

Christian Howe showed the strength and variety of fishing the Chicago lakefront last Wednesday with a 26.8-pound, 38-inch lake trout caught with a night crawler on a powerline.

‘‘Nobody I know has ever caught a laker on a powerline,’’ he texted. ‘‘Weird.’’

