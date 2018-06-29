Another setback for White Sox righty Miguel Gonzalez

Miguel Gonzalez of the White Sox reacts in the third inning during MLB game action against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on April 3, 2018 in Toronto, Canada. (Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, Texas — After making one three-inning minor league rehab start, White Sox right-hander Miguel Gonzalez has suffered a setback and will likely be sidelined for another extended period.

The 34-year-old veteran, signed to a one-year, $4.75 million contract during the offseason to provide veteran innings for a young starting rotation, felt soreness in his right shoulder during a side session following his scoreless outing for Class AAA Charlotte Sunday and will be re-examined and re-evaluated, manager Rick Renteria said before the Sox opened a 10-game road trip Friday.

With two months left before September call-ups, it’s tough to envision if and when Gonzalez pitches again for the Sox, who presently don’t have an opening in the rotation anyway with veteran James Shields and 20-somethings Carlos Rodon, Reynaldo Lopez, Lucas Giolito and Friday starter Dylan Covey either holding down jobs effectively or continuing to get needed development time.

Gonzalez made three starts covering 12 1/3 innings and allowed 17 runs before going on the DL with right shoulder inflammation. He had been slated to start for Charlotte Friday, a start that was taken by left-hander Jordan Guerrero, who was promoted from AA Birmingham before the game.

Sanchez still hurting

Infielder Yolmer Sanchez, who exited the Sox’ 2-1 loss to the Twins in 13 innings Thursday with a bruised left quad, was out of the lineup and remains day-to-day while receiving treatment from trainers Herm Schneider and Brian Ball.

“It’s better, a little tight,” Sanchez said. “I have to wait until Herm says it’s OK. I want to play but I have to take my time. Herm is the boss. When it happens it’s hard to take. I hope to be back in there soon.”

“He’s actually walking around pretty good,” Renteria said. “He has some inflammation in there, we’ll see if we can get that out of there and get him more comfortable.”

Renteria wouldn’t rule out Sanchez pinch-hitting Friday but that seemed doubtful.

“It’s possible he could be back in there tomorrow,” Renteria said. “If I had to do something with him today I could but for me it’s precautionary.”

So Sanchez, one of the more vocal Sox, celebrated his 26th birthday on the bench.

“I will be extra loud,” he said.

Second-round draft pick signed

Second-round draft pick Steele Walker, an outfielder from Oklahoma, agreed to terms. MLB Pipeline’s Jim Callis reported Walker’s signing bonus at $2 million, above the No. 46 pick slot value of $1.57 million. First-round pick Nick Madrigal, who completed his college career with Oregon State Thursday, could be signed as soon as next week.

The Sox have also signed third-round left-hander Konnor Pilkington of Mississippi State for a reported $650,000, under his $726,700 slot value.

Manager has Anderson’s back

Renteria, when asked if he talked to shortstop Tim Anderson about the importance of keeping his cool to avoid getting ejected, defended the 24-year-old a day after he was thrown out of the game by second base umpire x after he was caught stealing second base.

Renteria didn’t believe Anderson’s actions warranted the heave-ho.

“I think between all of us, there is a good chance he shouldn’t have been ejected,” Renteria said, “and I’ll just leave it at that.”