Anthony Davis requests trade from Pelicans

Let the Anthony Davis trade sweepstakes begin.

Davis’ agent, Rich Paul, informed the Pelicans that the All-Star forward won’t sign a contract extension and wants to be traded to another team, according to ESPN. Paul, who works for Klutch Sports, confirmed to ESPN that he told the Pelicans of Davis’ intentions.

“Anthony wants to be traded to a team that allows him a chance to win consistently and compete for a championship,” Paul said. “Anthony wanted to be honest and clear with his intentions and that’s the reason for informing them of this decision now. That’s in the best interests of both Anthony’s and the organization’s future.”

Davis, 25, can become a free agent in the summer of 2020, when he would become one of the most coveted players in recent memory. The Pelicans have the ability to offer him a five-year, $240 million supermax extension this summer, and have repeatedly insisted they have no intention of trading him prior to the Feb. 7 deadline.

However, Davis’ public request could put added pressure on the Pelicans to resolve the situation sooner than later. The team had been holding out hope that it could convince Davis to sign an extension to stay in New Orleans, but with that option seemingly off the table now, it can’t afford to let him walk in 2020. That reality opens up the possibility of trading him either in the coming weeks or in the summer before the final year of his current contract.

The Lakers, dreaming of teaming up Davis with LeBron James, have been commonly mentioned as the main suitor. Other teams will likely try to get involved given we’re talking about one of the elite players in the game in his prime.

Davis, the No. 1 pick in the 2012 NBA Draft, is on track to make his sixth straight All-Star appearance. He’s averaging a career-high 29.3 points, 13.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.6 blocks per game as one of the league’s premier box score stuffers. The Pelicans have had little success as a team with him, though, including a 22-28 record this season.