Anthony Duclair reacts to Blackhawks fans making racist taunts at Smith-Pelly

Anthony Duclair said he's disappointed in the Blackhawks fans who taunted a Capitals winger with racial slurs Saturday at United Center. | Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Anthony Duclair condemned the fans who were ejected from the Blackhawks’ 7-1 win over the Washington Capitals Saturday after they chanted racial slurs at Capitals winger Devante Smith-Pelly. But at the same time, he wasn’t all that shocked to hear it happened.

“It happens so often not only in hockey or in sports, but in society as a whole,” Duclair said Monday.

Duclair called the incident where fans chanted “basketball, basketball, basketball” at Smith-Pelly, who is black, while he was in the penalty box, “unacceptable.”

“It’s disappointing,” Duclair said. “You would think there’d be some change after some years especially when we came out with the ad ‘Hockey is for Everyone.’ … How do I feel? I mean, like we have some Blackhawks fans that think a certain way. If they’re Blackhawks fans, they would know there is a black hockey player on the team.

“It’s really tough [to hear people think that way],” continued Duclair, who is one of about 30 black players in the NHL. “It’s obviously a white sport and you just want to go out there and compete. There’s obviously some ignorant people in this world, so you have to deal with that.”



Duclair said he’s no stranger to being in Smith-Pelly’s situation. He said that it’s far more widespread than people think.

Growing up and playing hockey, Duclair said he was called names, but added: “What are you going to do as a kid?”

“You don’t really have a voice when you’re younger, you sort of brush it off,” he said. “Don’t tell anyone. Keep it to yourself.”

Now that Duclair is playing in the NHL, he feels the need to use his platform to speak up for those who don’t have a voice.

“You can’t just brush it off,” he said. “You have to make sure these people are held accountable.”

And he has his teammates’ backs. Both Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane said there’s no place for racism in the dressing room let alone society.

“It’s terrible,” Kane said. “I don’t think any of us are too fond to be reported in that, even though it’s at a Blackhawks game, there’s not much you can really do except try to defend Smith-Pelly and whoever’s in that situation. Even in here, as a locker room and as a team, we feel there’s no place for that in the game or in society.”

Crawford Update

Corey Crawford had an off-ice workout Monday. The veteran goaltender hasn’t seen the ice since the Blackhawks’ loss to the Devils Dec. 23.

Follow me on Twitter: @madkenney