Anthony Rizzo (back) out of Cubs starting lineup, Baez could get rest soon

Joe Maddon was forced to keep Anthony Rizzo out of Sunday’s starting lineup. Meanwhile, a more planned day off could be coming soon for Javier Baez.

After his back tightened up during Saturday’s 15-inning marathon, Rizzo was held out to begin the series finale with Milwaukee. Rizzo, who kept trying to stretch his back Saturday, was available to pinch-hit and the Cubs were planning to see how the first baseman feels after Monday’s off day.

On Sunday morning, Rizzo texted Maddon to tell him about the issue. Following a phone call with Maddon, Rizzo went to Wrigley to try to loosen up, but his back didn’t respond well enough to be in the lineup.

“Been there, done that before. It’s not like it’s a surprise to anybody,” Maddon said. “The first time it’s a little bit more stressful, thinking that it might be something more serious.”

The Cubs' Anthony Rizzo rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, May 9, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

As for Baez, the Cubs’ star shortstop has played in all 38 games but he might be getting a breather relatively soon. Maddon said he’s “trying to work on that right now,” regardless of Rizzo.

“It’s one of those things you’ve got to do regardless,” Maddon said. “A day off, I’m looking at some different things on the back side of the day off right now.”

With Rizzo out, Kris Bryant started at first base.

Descalso starts

Making his first start since May 4, Daniel Descalso hit seventh and played at second base. Descalso had a minor left-ankle issue but was not added to the injured list.

Since that last start, Descalso had been hitless in his previous six games before Sunday.

“He’s hit some balls decently as a pinch-hitter, but more than anything I just wanted to bring him back slowly,” Maddon said. “I do like him there. That seven-hole has a tendency to get people on base. He’s been doing a great job there, too.”

Edwards getting back

Since his May 6 recall, Carl Edwards Jr. has thrown three scoreless innings. Maddon said he’s seeing Edwards throw with a more repeatable delivery.

“He’s not worried about trying to be so deceptive. He’s being a little more natural,” Maddon said. “Just being Carl. Not trying to do all those little different histrionic things with his foot. Just pitching.”

He’s also not “trying to be so fine either side,” which is fine with Maddon.

“He’ll know when he’s able to dot it up, but if you’re trying to dot it up and you’re not really there, don’t try that,” Maddon said. “I’d much prefer him just attack in strike mode with his stuff, as opposed to try to be this finely tuned guy that’s always nibbling at corners. That’s not who he is.”

Russell’s progress

Addison Russell didn’t start and entered Sunday 1 for 8 since rejoining the Cubs. Maddon said he’s seen some “really good passes” from Russell, but the timing isn’t quite right and needs more at-bats. Defensively, Maddon said he’s up to speed.