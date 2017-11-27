Anthony Rizzo donates $150K to his high school to improve its ballpark

Anthony Rizzo has never forgotten where he’s come from.

Rizzo’s family foundation announced Monday that the Cubs first baseman is donating $150,000 to his high school alma mater, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Florida.

As of right now, the school’s baseball and softball diamonds have inadequate lighting, which means the teams can’t play in the evenings. This makes it difficult for the school to schedule and play full-length games with other local schools.

For Rizzo, it was a no-brainer to give back to his high school.

Anthony Rizzo donated $150,000 to his high school alma mater in Florida. | Ralph Freso/Associated Press

“I owe my first start of my career to those who taught me the fundamental baseball skills I needed to become the player I am today. Without the help of my coaches, I don’t know if I would have had this much success,” Rizzo said in a statement. “I am grateful for the support and encouragement they gave me when I needed it.”

Rizzo’s donation will cover more than half of the nearly $300,000 project. The ballpark will also be named, “Anthony Rizzo Field,” in his honor.

Since Rizzo’s donation comes up short of paying for the entire project, Rizzo offered to help the school raise the rest of the money. He’s hosting “A Night Under the Lights” where he’ll do a question and answer session. Attendees for the event must be at least 21 years old. Tickets and additional information can be found here.

