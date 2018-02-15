Anthony Rizzo goes to Florida to console family, friends after school shooting

Anthony Rizzo left the Cubs' Spring Training camp on Thursday and went back to Florida to show support after the mass shooting at his alma mater. | Getty Images

The Florida school shooting really hit home for Anthony Rizzo. The Cubs first baseman was a graduate of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, the same school where a gunman left 17 dead and several injured Wednesday.

In the moments after the slaughter, Rizzo made a tweet, pleading for change. Rizzo, who just arrived at Cubs’ spring training in Mesa, Arizona, a few days ago, wrote: “Parkland and Coral Springs please stay strong! This is out of control and and our country is in desperate need for change. I hope In this darkest of times back home this brings everyone together and we can find love. You’re all in my prayers”

Rizzo, who won the 2017 Roberto Clemente Award for his community involvement and contributions off the field, left Spring Training on Thursday to go back and console family and friends in the Parkland area.

Rizzo has left camp to head back home to Florida to be with family and community after shooting at alma mater. — Gordon Wittenmyer (@GDubCub) February 15, 2018

Rizzo/family knew some of the victims, including football coach Aaron Feis, who was killed while shielding students from shooter. #parkland — Gordon Wittenmyer (@GDubCub) February 15, 2018

The shooting also had an impact on Cubs outfielder Albert Almora, who is from South Florida. When first told about the shooting, Almora said: “I go, what school is it? They told me Douglas, and I go, `Oh my God, that’s where Rizz went.’

Almora continued: “Now having a son yourself, and putting yourself in parents’ situations right now, it’s miserable. Miserable”

Follow me on Twitter @DanCahill_CST