Anthony Rizzo shares Gold Glove Award with Freddie Freeman

Anthony Rizzo of the Cubs and Freddie Freeman of the Braves tied for the NL Gold Glove award at first. It was the fourth tie in the history of the award. It was Rizzo’s second Gold Glove; he also won in 2016. The other two Cubs first basemen to win Gold Gloves: Mark Grace (four times) and Derrek Lee (twice).

Meanwhile, Mookie Betts and the Boston Red Sox just keep winning.

Betts, Jackie Bradley Jr. and Ian Kinsler won Gold Gloves for the World Series champion Red Sox on Sunday night, and the Atlanta Braves also were recognized for their fielding excellence this season.

The 26-year-old Betts won for the third straight year. He also is a top contender for the AL MVP award.

Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo tosses the ball to first for the out on a grounder by Cincinnati Reds' Jesse Winker during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, June 22, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) ORG XMIT: OHJM104

Kinsler got his second Gold Glove at second base, and Bradley won for the first time in center. Teammate Andrew Benintendi also was nominated, but Kansas City Royals left fielder Alex Gordon took home his sixth Gold Glove instead.

Atlanta added three Gold Gloves to its surprise NL East title this season. Freeman and Rizzo tied for the award at first base, and center fielder Ender Inciarte and right fielder Nick Markakis also were honored for the Braves.

It’s the third straight Gold Glove for Inciarte. Markakis won for the first time in the NL and third time overall, ending Jason Heyward’s run of four in a row.

Oakland, Colorado and Arizona each had two Gold Glove winners in the infield.

First baseman Matt Olson and third baseman Matt Chapman were recognized for the Athletics, and second baseman D.J. LeMahieu and third baseman Nolan Arenado won for the Rockies. Diamondbacks pitcher Zack Greinke got his fifth consecutive Gold Glove award, and teammate Nick Ahmed won for the first time at shortstop.

St. Louis catcher Yadier Molina took home his ninth Gold Glove, but his first since 2015. It was a similar situation at catcher in the AL, with Salvador Perez winning for Kansas City for the fifth time after he was unseated by Martin Maldonado last year.

Pittsburgh left fielder Corey Dickerson rounds out the NL winners. Houston pitcher Dallas Keuchel and Los Angeles Angels shortstop Andrelton Simmons also won in the AL.