Cubs’ Anthony Rizzo avoids polar vortex, enjoys round of golf in sunny Arizona

Chicago experienced some of the worst conditions Wednesday as a polar vortex swept through the Midwest with temperates reaching more than 20-below zero. Most Chicagoans wouldn’t dare to step out of their homes and those that did donned multiple layers and some even wore ski goggles.

Meanwhile, Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo spent his day on a golf course enjoying 73-degree weather in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Rizzo participated in this year’s Waste Management Phoenix Open’s Annexus Pro-Am. Other attendees of the star-studded event included Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, Diamondbacks relievers Archie Bradley and Yoshihisa Hirano and manager Torey Lovullo, Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps and Eagles receiver Golden Tate among many others.

Rizzo signed a jersey and baseball for a young Cubs fan. He also threw a few baseballs into the crowd between holes.

Anthony Rizzo participated in this year's Waste Management Phoenix Open's Annexus Pro-Am. | Courtesy of Tim Ring/CBS5 Phoenix

It’s unclear how well Rizzo swung, but a smile on his face indicates he was having fun.

Here are some of Rizzo highlights from the event:

Anthony Rizzo and Justin Verlander doing the whole “hey you play baseball too” thing at Waste Management pro-am. pic.twitter.com/Wx6Qlvd8EY — Dan Kilbridge (@Dan_Kilbridge) January 30, 2019

Cubs Anthony Rizzo ready to roll on 18 #PhoenixOpen pic.twitter.com/wqT4zeVBjH — Jude LaCava (@judefox10) January 30, 2019

The @Cubs Anthony Rizzo shares a laugh Wednesday at the @WMPhoenixOpen Pro-Am. pic.twitter.com/gvasYGSmIj — Tim Ring (@timringTV) January 30, 2019

Anthony Rizzo throwing baseballs into the stands @WMPhoenixOpen just missed it #thepeoplesopen — Brian Stifora (@HavasuRV173) January 30, 2019

With Chicago experiencing such brutal temperatures, here’s a friendly reminder that spring training is right around the corner, which means baseball and summer is, too.

Pitchers and catchers report have their first workout on Feb. 13 and the first full-team workout is scheduled for Feb. 18.