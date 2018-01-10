Anthony Rizzo is swimming with sharks on vacation

Cubs 01/10/2018, 09:06am
Dan Cahill
@dancahill_cst | email

It’s one thing to play against the Marlins. It’s another thing to swim with Sharks. Anthony Rizzo is not opposed to either.

While on vacation in the Bahamas, the Cubs’ fearless first baseman posted a picture to social media of him and others swimming with sharks in Compass Cay. Rizzo messaged, “The shark whisperers.”

RELATED STORIES:
Cubs star Anthony Rizzo donates $150K to his high school for ballpark
Cubs save social media flop with hilarious response

The shark swim seems to be the touristy thing to do there. One person on Trip Advisor described it this way:

This was the highlight of our trip!! It cost $10 per person at the Compass Cay Marina. They get the sharks attention by feeding them hotdogs, who would have thought it . There were probably 15-20 sharks. They swim all around you, while you are in the water. After they are done feeding, they go lay under the dock. Don’t put your hands around there mouth. They have a strong suction, enough that can pull a conch out of its shell. Have fun !!

Great advice. Cubs fans were a little scared to see their star player flirting with Jaws.

Rizzo has been vacationing with fiance Emily Vakos in Exuma, a district of the Bahamas.

More from the Chicago Sun-Times

5 killed, 6 others wounded Tuesday in rash of gun violence across Chicago
Obama Center retooled plans facing Rahm's City Hall review: Iconic tower taller
An inside look at the Bears' interview and hiring of new coach Matt Nagy
Matt Nagy is a breath of fresh air; now, can he coach?