Anthony Rizzo is swimming with sharks on vacation

It’s one thing to play against the Marlins. It’s another thing to swim with Sharks. Anthony Rizzo is not opposed to either.

While on vacation in the Bahamas, the Cubs’ fearless first baseman posted a picture to social media of him and others swimming with sharks in Compass Cay. Rizzo messaged, “The shark whisperers.”

The shark whisperers pic.twitter.com/OXfcQok9U5 — Anthony Rizzo (@ARizzo44) January 10, 2018 Anthony Rizzo swims with sharks in the Bahamas.

The shark swim seems to be the touristy thing to do there. One person on Trip Advisor described it this way:

This was the highlight of our trip!! It cost $10 per person at the Compass Cay Marina. They get the sharks attention by feeding them hotdogs, who would have thought it . There were probably 15-20 sharks. They swim all around you, while you are in the water. After they are done feeding, they go lay under the dock. Don’t put your hands around there mouth. They have a strong suction, enough that can pull a conch out of its shell. Have fun !!

Great advice. Cubs fans were a little scared to see their star player flirting with Jaws.

Riz get the hell out of that water! — Ralph Laro (@LaroSos1) January 10, 2018

Can you please not get hurt thanks a concerned fan — Yaseen Ali (@yaseenmirali) January 10, 2018

You’re going to need a bigger boat — Denise Fricano (@DeniseFricano) January 10, 2018

Rizzo has been vacationing with fiance Emily Vakos in Exuma, a district of the Bahamas.