Anthony Rizzo, Matt Carpenter finish strong weekends at Wrigley

Anthony Rizzo completed a weekend that would be impressive regardless of where he’s hitting in the Cubs lineup.

Leading off, Rizzo went 2 for 3 with a run batted in during Sunday’s 7-2 win over St. Louis. Over the five-game series, Rizzo got on base in 17 of 23 plate appearances and helped the Cubs win three of five from the Cardinals. He became the first Cubs leadoff man to reach safely at least four times in three straight games since Brian McRae from Aug. 16-18, 1996.

“He’s just been working great at-bats, using the whole field. He’s not trying to force the issue with the pitchers throwing pitches in different areas,” manager Joe Maddon said. “He says to me before he goes up to the plate what he’s thinking about doing. It’s really well thought out. He’s getting back to normal.”

Rizzo, who said he’s having fun with the leadoff spot, said “it’s awesome” to get on base as much as he did.

St. Louis Cardinals' Matt Carpenter walks on the field after striking out swinging during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Sunday, July 22, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

“That’s what I want to do,” Rizzo said. “Obviously, it’s one of those streaks where it feels good to get on a lot and be on base (and) good things happen.”

In awe of Carpenter

On Sunday, Matt Carpenter’s six-game homer streak was snapped, and the Cubs held him to just a bunt single in the first. Yet Cubs players still marveled at Carpenter’s recent run.

“Oh man, that was unbelievable,” Kyle Schwarber said.

“He was in a zone,” Rizzo said.

Maddon compared Carpenter’s recent run to two of the most well-known spurts in recent baseball history: Barry Bonds in the 2002 World Series, and Daniel Murphy in the 2015 National League playoffs.

Like those two during those series, Maddon said Carpenter was in a phase “where the guy, every pitch that he’s thrown, he’s on time, he’s on balance with a forceful swing that looks like the ball could go out of the ballpark every time.”

During that World Series against the Angels, when Maddon was Anaheim’s bench coach, Bonds hit four homers and slugged 1.294 in the Giants’ seven-game loss. Murphy, as any Cubs fan would remember, homered in each game of the Mets’ four-game sweep.

Maddon said when he was a bench coach for the Angels, he had “copious notes” on opposing managers’ traits he’d have to toss when they were replaced. This weekend was Maddon’s first chance to learn about the Cardinals’ Mike Shildt, who replaced the fired Mike Matheny.

Before Sunday’s game, Maddon said he’s still in the process of learning how Shildt operates, but picked up how St. Louis is trying to play more defense while sticking with a set lineup.

“Every manager you work against, or that I’ve had a chance to, I’ve always wanted to really try to understand what’s coming out of that dugout. It just makes me more comfortable when I know, obviously,” Maddon said. “When you’re in that state of not knowing, you’ve got to really maybe be more cautious because you don’t know how he’s going to react when you try something.”

Monday’s starter

The Cubs announced Luke Farrell will start Monday’s series opener against Arizona. The start will be Farrell’s second of the season, after his June 23 outing in Cincinnati when he allowed three runs in 2 2/3 innings.