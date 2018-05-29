MLB review determines Anthony Rizzo should’ve been called for interference

An MLB review of Anthony Rizzo’s controversial slide into home plate against the Pirates determined that the Cubs first baseman should’ve been called for interference, according to MLB.com.

The Cubs and Pirates were both informed of the screwed up call by the league Tuesday.

Rizzo became the source of debate over the interference rule after taking out the legs of Pirates catcher Elias Diaz on a potential double play in the Cubs’ 7-0 victory Monday. The first baseman stood little chance of being safe at home plate, but slid into Diaz’s legs as the catcher tried to throw the ball to first base. Two more runs came in as a result of Diaz’s throw flying into right field.

Pittsburgh manager Clint Hurdle, who was ejected for arguing with umpire Bill Welke, called it “open season” on catchers after the game, which saw both the umpires on the field and a booth review decline to call interference on Rizzo. Diaz was also noticeably frustrated.

Anthony Rizzo's slide into home plate should've been called interference. | Gene J. Puskar/AP Photo

“I understand they called it a legal slide, but out of what I’ve been trained and what I’ve been told, that was not a legal slide,” Diaz said after the game. “And I’m thinking of all the horrible things that could have happened in my career after that.”

Now it appears that Hurdle and Diaz were right all along, and Rizzo should’ve been called for an illegal slide. The umpires screwed up the call on the field, then a video review designed to catch those mistakes screwed up the call again in the booth.

The Cubs and Rizzo ultimately benefitted from that. MLB’s review suggests they shouldn’t have.