Anton Forsberg hoping for bounce-back game after long layoff

PHILADELPHIA — Of all the challenges that come with being a backup goalie, stewing on a loss might be the toughest.

When Corey Crawford has an off night, he gets a chance to redeem himself a day or two later. But by the time Anton Forsberg gets back between the pipes for an actual game, it will have been two full weeks since he allowed five goals on just 20 shots in a loss to the Colorado Avalanche.

“That’s how it is as a backup goalie,” Forsberg said. “It’s something you have to be able to handle.”

Forsberg will start either Saturday on the road against the Hurricanes, or Sunday at home against the Devils. His layoff has been longer than usual this time around because Crawford started back-to-back games last weekend. Typically, the backup goalie only gets a start when there are back-to-back games. But Forsberg didn’t question Joel Quenneville’s decision to go with Crawford against the Canadiens last Sunday.

Anton Forsberg allowed five goals on 20 shots in his last outing. (AP Photo)

“I don’t blame him at all,” Forsberg said. “If I had been the coach and my goalie had a shutout in two straight games, I’m sure I would play that goalie on more time, too. You ride the hot goalie, it’s the right thing to do.”

In the meantime, Forsberg has been sticking with the mindset that Hawks backups have clung to for years — treating each practice as if it were a game. Nothing can truly simulate game action, but Forsberg focuses on the 3-on-2 and 2-on-1 drills during practices, morning skates and pregame warmups in order to keep his reads sharp.

After two long weeks, he’ll find out this weekend how effective that strategy has been.

“By this time last year, I had played 10 or 15 games [in the AHL],” Forsberg said. “But practice has been good, and both [goalie coach Jimmy Waite and Crawford] have been helping me a lot. I’m prepared and I’ll be ready to go.”

Forsling returns

Gustav Forsling has been counting the days. Literally.

“It’s been a week and five days,” he said. “So I’m really excited. It’s going to be a fun night.”

Forsling returned to the lineup Thursday night, paired with Brent Seabrook, after missing three games with an apparent head injury. The nebulous timetable of his return — he was questionable for all three games, and initially expected to play last weekend — made it all the more frustrating. But the extra few days before Thursday’s game allowed him to get his conditioning back up to game levels.

“Of course, you want to play every game, and play as much as possible,” he said. “It was frustrating. But I feel good now, and that’s the most important thing.”

Still waiting

Tanner Kero was a healthy scratch for the eighth straight game. Tommy Wingels has not only proven to be a viable center, his line — with Lance Bouma and John Hayden — has been one of the few consistent bright spots for the Hawks. That’s left Kero, the designated fourth-line center with Marcus Kruger now in Carolina, without a spot. And since he’d have to clear waivers, the Hawks have no interest in trying to send him to Rockford.

Quenneville spoke with Kero after Thursday’s morning skate, advising him to be patient.

“There’s not much to talk about in a positive way, but I commend him on how he’s handled it,” Quenneville said. “Hopefully, he gets a chance to come into the lineup and does what he can to prove that he wants to stay, and can stay. You can only say he’s doing what we want him to be doing, and that’s working hard in practice, treating it like a game, and keeping himself game-ready.”